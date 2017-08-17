Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 17 in Classic Rock History

The Allman Brothers Band did a free show on the Boston Common on this day in 1971. How many albums did they have out at the time?

ANSWER: Three. The first two studio releases plus the double “Live at Fillmore East” which had just come out three weeks earlier.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 17th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to: Gilby Clarke, once a rhythm guitarist for Guns N Roses, late drummer of Boston Sib Hashian, and drummer Steve Gorman of the Black Crowes.

1969: Today was the 3rd day of the most famous rock festival in history – Woodstock. Jimi Hendrix closed out the festival – he went on so late that it was actually the morning of the 18th before he got onstage

1974: Fleetwood Mac won an injunction to prevent another group of musicians from touring as "Fleetwood Mac."

1986: Santana gave a 20th anniversary performance in San Francisco. At one point there were 17 players and three of their kids onstage at the same time.

1991: Nirvana shot the video for their song "Smells Like Teen Spirit" in Culver City, California. The shoot cost less than $50,000 and became one of MTV's most memorable videos.

1998: Carlos Santana received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

