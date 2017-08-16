Ted Nugent Blasts David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult

By Scott T. Sterling

Controversial classic rocker Ted Nugent has fired back at David Crosby for stating that he “just isn’t good enough” to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

After Crosby’s comments (which were made via Twitter), Ted Nugent took to his Facebook page to fire back at the rock legend and two-time Rock Hall of Fame inductee with the blunt, fiery vitriol we’ve come to expect from him.

“Everybody knows that David Crosby is an evil rotten soulless punk that has criminally poisoned his bloated carcass his entire vapid life,” Nugent wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud that such an uncaring dirtbag hates me while he competes with Michael Moore to see who can go the longest without hygiene. Zombie-boy would hurt himself if he tried real rock & roll like mine. Lets all pray he can form a syllable before his borrowed liver fails. I laugh at his pathetic slovenliness as I wrap up the greatest ultra-fun tour of my life.”

It’s probably safe to say that this is far from the end of this bitter war of words between the two classic rock icons.