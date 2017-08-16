Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 16 in Classic Rock History

In 1972, the Doors played on Boston Common. Who handled lead vocals?

ANSWER: Mostly keyboardist Ray Manzarek; Jim Morrison had died the previous year.

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1969: It was the second day of the most famous rock festival of all time, Woodstock. Santana, Canned Heat, Credence Clearwater Revival, the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, & the Who all performed that day.

1975: Peter Gabriel announced he was leaving Genesis.

1977: The king passed away. Elvis Presley died at his home in Memphis at the age of 42.

1990: Bruce Hornsby was asked by the Grateful Dead to help them through the difficult time after the death of their keyboard player Brent Mydland. Hornsby accepted and appeared many times with the Dead.

2004: The Queen musical We Will Rock You debuted in North America, as previews began for its run at the Paris Casino in Las Vegas.

