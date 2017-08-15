David Crosby Says Ted Nugent ‘Isn’t Good Enough’ For Rock Hall

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Legendary rocker David Crosby took to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 14) to weigh in on Ted Nugent’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame claim. “The asshole just isn’t good enough,” Crosby wrote, not pulling any punches.

RELATED: Ted Nugent Says NRA Ties Cost Him Spot in Rock Hall

Last week, Nugent spouted off to an Albany radio station, stating his political beliefs are the only reason he has not been inducted into the Rock Hall. “I’m on the board of directors of the NRA,” Nugent said. “Jann Wenner hates the Second Amendment, so that’s the only reason I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And until they get their heads out of their ass, I’m more than happy to do what I do and do it with all the vim and vigor that I do it every night.”

Wenner, who Nugent refers to as the “boss hog” of the Rock Hall, started Rolling Stone magazine in 1967 and co-founded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1983. Other artists claim that Wenner’s personal taste has kept them out of the Hall; notably Rush (inducted in 2013), and The Monkees (yet to be inducted), but Nugent’s inflammatory comments have less to do with Wenner’s taste than his aversion to the Motorcity Madman’s political stripes.

“He hates freedom, he hates the Second Amendment, he hates me,” Nugent said about the Rolling Stone founder. “Because I’m on the board of directors — quite proudly — of the National Rifle Association for, like, twenty-six years.”

Crosby has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice. Once in 1991 for his work with The Byrds, and again in 1997 as part of Crosby, Stills, and Nash. Nugent, on the other hand, still finds himself on the outside looking in. And I doubt that will change anytime soon.