Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 15 in Classic Rock History

The Talking Heads played the Paradise Theater on this night in 1978. Currently, what is the band’s biggest selling album in the U.S.?

ANSWER: The live album “Stop Making Sense”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 15th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965: The Beatles performed in front of 56,000 people at Shea Stadium in New York. That event set a record for concert attendance at that time.

1969: The three-day Woodstock music festival began today on a farm in upstate New York. The event drew 400,000, creating massive traffic jams in every direction and becoming the most celebrated rock fest in history.

1980: George Harrison published his autobiography "I Me Mine"

1989: Brad Delp of Boston jumped onstage at a Ringo Starr show at Great Woods to help the ex-Beatle perform "Get Back."

2000: David Bowie and wife Iman celebrated the birth of their first child Alexandria.

2009: U2 played Wembley Stadium in London and set an attendance record of 88,000. With the stage set in the middle of the stadium on their '360 tour,' more seats in the grandstand could be sold.

