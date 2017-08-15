Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 15 in Classic Rock History

August 15, 2017 1:00 AM
Jerry Harrison, left, of the Talking Heads and Marky Ramone of the of the punk rock group The Ramones pose for photographers before being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Monday, March 18, 2002, at New York's Waldorf Astoria. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Talking Heads played the Paradise Theater on this night in 1978. Currently, what is the band’s biggest selling album in the U.S.?

ANSWER: The live album “Stop Making Sense”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 15th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1965: The Beatles performed in front of 56,000 people at Shea Stadium in New York. That event set a record for concert attendance at that time.
  • 1969: The three-day Woodstock music festival began today on a farm in upstate New York. The event drew 400,000, creating massive traffic jams in every direction and becoming the most celebrated rock fest in history.
  • 1980: George Harrison published his autobiography “I Me Mine”
  • 1989: Brad Delp of Boston jumped onstage at a Ringo Starr show at Great Woods to help the ex-Beatle perform “Get Back.”
  • 2000: David Bowie and wife Iman celebrated the birth of their first child Alexandria.
  • 2009: U2 played Wembley Stadium in London and set an attendance record of 88,000. With the stage set in the middle of the stadium on their ‘360 tour,’ more seats in the grandstand could be sold.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1978: The Talking Heads played the Paradise.
  • 1993: Allman Brothers played at Great Woods in Mansfield.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live