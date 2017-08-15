Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Boston Emissions 8/13/17: The Rupert Selection, Choke Up, No Small Children, Colbis The Creature, Carissa Johnson + Local Songs of the Week

Next Sunday: Carissa Johnson

Boston Emissions Sunday Summer Sessions

Local Songs of the Week + 8/13/17

3] The Runouts – Static
https://therunouts.bandcamp.com/track/static

2] Blindspot – Voices

1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

 

 

 

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 13, 2017

Letters To Cleo – Demon Rock

Analog Heart – Not Good Enough

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
Brand new video released this week

Choke Up – Blue Moon from Stormy Blue, Sept 15
–Sat, Sept 2 at Great Scott, Allston with Rebuilder, Ladypills, Timeshares

Colbis the Creature – Lainey’s Room (with Topsy of And the Kids)
–Weds, Sept 13 at the Middle East upstairs, Cambridge
https://soundcloud.com/colbisthecreature

Weakened Friends – Won Yet
–Aug 17 – UnchArted, Lowell, MA
–Sept 8 at O’Brien’s, Allston

Ad Frank and the Fast Easy Women – Man on Fire

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit

Caspian – Hymn for the Greatest Generation

Animal Flag – Jealous Lover

No Small Children – Radio
–Sat, August 26 at C-Note, Hull, MA
–on Boston Emissions Sunday, August 27

The Rupert Selection live
-Funeral Party

-Lost in Space

-Part II

-Bears

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

https://www.facebook.com/therupertselection

https://therupertselection.bandcamp.com

 

Abbie Barrett – That Shame
–Sat Aug 19 at Thunder Road, Somerville with Sarah Blacker + the New England Groove Association, The Dirty Dottys

Salem Wolves – Shameless
–Weds, Aug 16 at O’Brien’s, Allston with North by North (Chicago), Day Grazer

Campaign for Real Time – Instant Karma

Petty Morals – Let’s Go from Fuck You, Let’s Party, out in September

Planning the annual covers show, send your covers. Send your new music always.

Zak killed on filing cabinet & step stool too 🗄🤘🥁

A post shared by Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

 

