Boston Emissions 8/13/17: The Rupert Selection, Choke Up, No Small Children, Colbis The Creature, Carissa Johnson + Local Songs of the Week

Next Sunday: Carissa Johnson
Local Songs of the Week + 8/13/17
3] The Runouts – Static
https://therunouts.bandcamp.com/track/static
2] Blindspot – Voices
1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 13, 2017
Letters To Cleo – Demon Rock
Analog Heart – Not Good Enough
Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
Brand new video released this week
Choke Up – Blue Moon from Stormy Blue, Sept 15
–Sat, Sept 2 at Great Scott, Allston with Rebuilder, Ladypills, Timeshares
Colbis the Creature – Lainey’s Room (with Topsy of And the Kids)
–Weds, Sept 13 at the Middle East upstairs, Cambridge
https://soundcloud.com/colbisthecreature
Weakened Friends – Won Yet
–Aug 17 – UnchArted, Lowell, MA
–Sept 8 at O’Brien’s, Allston
Ad Frank and the Fast Easy Women – Man on Fire
Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit
Caspian – Hymn for the Greatest Generation
Animal Flag – Jealous Lover
No Small Children – Radio
–Sat, August 26 at C-Note, Hull, MA
–on Boston Emissions Sunday, August 27
The Rupert Selection live
-Funeral Party
-Lost in Space
-Part II
-Bears
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
https://www.facebook.com/therupertselection
https://therupertselection.bandcamp.com
…
Abbie Barrett – That Shame
–Sat Aug 19 at Thunder Road, Somerville with Sarah Blacker + the New England Groove Association, The Dirty Dottys
Salem Wolves – Shameless
–Weds, Aug 16 at O’Brien’s, Allston with North by North (Chicago), Day Grazer
Campaign for Real Time – Instant Karma
Petty Morals – Let’s Go from Fuck You, Let’s Party, out in September
Planning the annual covers show, send your covers. Send your new music always.