Boston Emissions 8/13/17: The Rupert Selection, Choke Up, No Small Children, Colbis The Creature, Carissa Johnson + Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Email Boston Emissions (please read submissions info)

Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr | Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle

_______________________________________________________

Next Sunday: Carissa Johnson

Local Songs of the Week + 8/13/17

3] The Runouts – Static

https://therunouts.bandcamp.com/track/static

2] Blindspot – Voices



1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth

https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

Take Our Poll

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 13, 2017

Letters To Cleo – Demon Rock

Analog Heart – Not Good Enough

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You

Brand new video released this week



Choke Up – Blue Moon from Stormy Blue, Sept 15

–Sat, Sept 2 at Great Scott, Allston with Rebuilder, Ladypills, Timeshares

Colbis the Creature – Lainey’s Room (with Topsy of And the Kids)

–Weds, Sept 13 at the Middle East upstairs, Cambridge

https://soundcloud.com/colbisthecreature



Weakened Friends – Won Yet

–Aug 17 – UnchArted, Lowell, MA

–Sept 8 at O’Brien’s, Allston

Ad Frank and the Fast Easy Women – Man on Fire

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit

Caspian – Hymn for the Greatest Generation

Animal Flag – Jealous Lover

No Small Children – Radio

–Sat, August 26 at C-Note, Hull, MA

–on Boston Emissions Sunday, August 27

The Rupert Selection live

-Funeral Party

-Lost in Space

-Part II

-Bears

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

https://www.facebook.com/therupertselection

https://therupertselection.bandcamp.com

…

Abbie Barrett – That Shame

–Sat Aug 19 at Thunder Road, Somerville with Sarah Blacker + the New England Groove Association, The Dirty Dottys

Salem Wolves – Shameless

–Weds, Aug 16 at O’Brien’s, Allston with North by North (Chicago), Day Grazer

Campaign for Real Time – Instant Karma

Petty Morals – Let’s Go from Fuck You, Let’s Party, out in September

Planning the annual covers show, send your covers. Send your new music always.