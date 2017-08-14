SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

Randy Blythe commands a stage like no other frontman in the heavy music world. His stoic intensity is something that is so piercing that if you are within sightline of his performance, you will literally feel the energy transcend from his lips right into your soul. If you have been paying attention to his life over the last few years, then you know he has a lot to get out, and his performance is the perfect outlet.

Randy’s band LAMB OF GOD played here in Boston last month while out as support with fellow metallic legends BEHEMOTH, for the mighty SLAYER. As much as they were billed in the first up position, L.O.G. could have easily slipped into the lead role, and I doubt anyone would have been all that disappointed. Blythe and crew are out currently supporting their latest album ‘The Duke’ and this offering is just as crushing, as you would expect!

SIXX STRINGS stopped by their recent Massachusetts tour stop and snapped a few shots to let you see all the intensity that is inescapable during their set. Take a gander at the images, catch one of their shows, and make sure you pick up a copy of their 8th release ‘The Duke’. Your metal faith surely won’t be let down!

Check it,

SixX