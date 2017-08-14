Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

August 14, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Behemoth, lamb of god, Randy Blythe, Shawn Sixx, Slayer, The Duke
Photo: Eric Tier

Randy Blythe commands a stage like no other frontman in the heavy music world.  His stoic intensity is something that is so piercing that if you are within sightline of his performance, you will literally feel the energy transcend from his lips right into your soul.  If you have been paying attention to his life over the last few years, then you know he has a lot to get out, and his performance is the perfect outlet.

Randy’s band LAMB OF GOD played here in Boston last month while out as support with fellow metallic legends BEHEMOTH, for the mighty SLAYER.  As much as they were billed in the first up position, L.O.G. could have easily slipped into the lead role, and I doubt anyone would have been all that disappointed.  Blythe and crew are out currently supporting their latest album ‘The Duke’ and this offering is just as crushing, as you would expect!

SIXX STRINGS stopped by their recent Massachusetts tour stop and snapped a few shots to let you see all the intensity that is inescapable during their set.  Take a gander at the images, catch one of their shows, and make sure you pick up a copy of their 8th release ‘The Duke’.   Your metal faith surely won’t be let down!

Check it,

SixX

img 4798 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4800 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4801 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4803 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4804 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4677 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4678 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4683 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4684 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4685 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4687 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4692 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4694 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4697 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4702 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4707 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4708 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4710 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4714 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4718 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4726 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4729 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4730 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4738 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4739 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4741 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4742 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4744 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4752 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4758 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4759 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4760 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4764 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4779 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4781 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4785 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4787 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

img 4790 SixX Strings: Lamb of God is Still Metal Royalty!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live