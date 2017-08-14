Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 14 in Classic Rock History

August 14, 2017 1:00 AM
Boston

In 1987 Boston played Night #2 in the band’s historic nine-night run at the Centrum in Worcester. What Boston band opened the show?

ANSWER: Farrenheit

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 14th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Celebrating a birthday today is David Crosby!
  • 1965: The Beatles, in the U.S. for a tour of North America, taped a return appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show which was broadcast on Sept. 12th.
  • 1970: Steven Stills was arrested in a La Jolla, California motel room for possession of cocaine and barbiturates. Police found Stills crawling in the hallway.
  • 1981: The Rolling Stones began rehearsals at Longview Farm in Brookfield, MA for their upcoming tour.
  • 1995: Members of the Grateful Dead met and decided to cancel their already-scheduled fall tour of the U.S. in the wake of Jerry Garcia’s death.
  • 2003: A blackout hitting the northeastern United States forced numerous artists, including Aerosmith, Kiss and Bob Dylan to cancel shows.
  • 2003: Scott Weiland of Stone Temple pilots was sentenced to three years probation on this day following his arrest that May for drug possession.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1972: Savoy Brown played the Sunset Series on Boston Common with Fleetwood Mac opening up.
  • 1983: Cheap Trick, Blackfoot and the Joe Perry Project headlined Summer Jam at New England Dragway in Epping, NH.
  • 1987: Boston played night #2 in their historic nine-night sellout at the Worcester Centrum.
  • 1998: Pete Townshend played a solo show at Harbourlights.
