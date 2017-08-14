Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 14 in Classic Rock History

In 1987 Boston played Night #2 in the band’s historic nine-night run at the Centrum in Worcester. What Boston band opened the show?

ANSWER: Farrenheit

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 14th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Celebrating a birthday today is David Crosby!

1965: The Beatles, in the U.S. for a tour of North America, taped a return appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show which was broadcast on Sept. 12th.

1970: Steven Stills was arrested in a La Jolla, California motel room for possession of cocaine and barbiturates. Police found Stills crawling in the hallway.

1981: The Rolling Stones began rehearsals at Longview Farm in Brookfield, MA for their upcoming tour.

1995: Members of the Grateful Dead met and decided to cancel their already-scheduled fall tour of the U.S. in the wake of Jerry Garcia's death.

2003: A blackout hitting the northeastern United States forced numerous artists, including Aerosmith, Kiss and Bob Dylan to cancel shows.

2003: Scott Weiland of Stone Temple pilots was sentenced to three years probation on this day following his arrest that May for drug possession.

