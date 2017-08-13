Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Sunday Morning Blues: August 13th, 2017

August 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues
(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

Devil in the Rhythm
‘Devilintherhythm’
Delta Generators

Saturday night, Sunday Morning
Boom Town
Victor Wainwright & the Wildroots

Don’t Do It
Rock of Ages
The Band

Water’s Risin’
Mr. Used to Be
The Chris O’Leary Band

Jack & Maryjane
Proof of Love
Gracie Curran & the High Falutin’ Band

Leavin’ Again
Looking In
Savoy Brown

Don’t Leave Me Here
Tajmo
Taj Mahal & Keb Mo

Rollin’ Stone
Chess Box
Muddy Waters

Coming Home
The Magpie Salute
The magpie Salute

Backstroke
Spread the Love
Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters

My Only True Friend
Southern Blood
Gregg Allman

Burning Point
Revolution Come…Revolution Go
Gov’t Mule

Crossroads (Live 1970)
Crossroads (Eric Clapton Box set)
Derek & the Dominos

Woke Up this Morning
Atlantic Blues – Chicago (Box set – various artists)
Freddie King

No More Tears
Basement Musings
Chris Fitz

The Blues Came Calling
The Blues Came Calling
Walter Trout

It Hurts Me Too
Looking Back
John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers

Drive to Survive
The Essential…
Jimmy Thackery

Dirty Diesel
The Catfish
Popa Chubby

