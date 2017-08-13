Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 13 in Classic Rock History

The Allman Brothers Band headlined the HORDE tour at great Woods on this night in 1994. What band was second-billed to the Brothers on that summer excursion?

ANSWER: Blues Traveler

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 13th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965: The Jefferson Airplane made its live debut at the opening of San Francisco’s Matrix Club, partly owned by singer Marty Balin. That same day James Douglas Morrison was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California.

1973: Jethro Tull's A Passion Play album hit #1.

1987: Boston began what would become a historic run of shows at the Worcester Centrum. When the dust finally settled on August 24th, the band had performed an unprecedented nine sellouts.

1990: Don Henley, Arlo Guthrie, Bonnie Raitt, members of the band Boston and others announced that they had purchased a 25 acre plot of Walden Woods in Concord, MA.

1994: It was the 2nd day of the Woodstock '94 festival in Saugerties, New York. Artists performing at the 2-day fest included Traffic, Aerosmith, Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan, Santana and many others.

