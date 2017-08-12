Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 12 in Classic Rock History

August 12, 2017 1:00 AM
The 3-day “Woodstock 94” festival began in Saugerties, NY on this day in, well, 1994. First band on was Joe Cocker; who closed the festival on day #3?

ANSWER: Peter Gabriel

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Celebrating a birthday today is Dire Straits guitarist and singer Mark Knopfler!
  • 1967: Fleetwood Mac made its live debut at the Windsor Jazz and Blues Festival in England. They shared the stage that day with Cream, Donovan & Pink Floyd.
  • 1989: Just outside of New York City, the marquee above Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut read “Rock Dance Party with the Cruiser”. But inside, the Rolling Stones were giving 700 people a taste of their upcoming Steel Wheels album and tour. Admission for the show was 3 bucks!
  • 1994: As many as a quarter million people showed up in Saugerties, New York for day #1 of the Woodstock ’94 concert. The 3-day event opened with Joe Cocker and included performances by Aerosmith, the Band, CSN, Santana and many more.

  • 1970: Janis Joplin played Harvard Stadium.
  • 1975: Cheech and Chong were at Paul’s Mall.
  • 1977: The Garden said Yes.
  • 1978: It was Foreigner at the Cape Cod Coliseum.
