Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 12 in Classic Rock History

The 3-day “Woodstock 94” festival began in Saugerties, NY on this day in, well, 1994. First band on was Joe Cocker; who closed the festival on day #3?

ANSWER: Peter Gabriel

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Celebrating a birthday today is Dire Straits guitarist and singer Mark Knopfler!

1967: Fleetwood Mac made its live debut at the Windsor Jazz and Blues Festival in England. They shared the stage that day with Cream, Donovan & Pink Floyd.

