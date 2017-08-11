Will Karlson and McKenzie Hit the Lottery?

Pete revealed that he still hasn’t checked the two tickets from this week’s lottery drawings which were big and are getting bigger. Pete said he wanted to wait to scan it himself which started a discussion of where you can find a place that does that. The combined jackpot for both drawings coming up are up to $750 million dollars, but then Pete brought us back down to all the money Uncle Sam will be taking federally and locally.

He even brought it down even more with the odds. Kevin then brought up our so called pact of everyone taking care of each other on the show if someone hit it. Listen to the show react to that notion and if you think it will happen.

