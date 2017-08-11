Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

The Panda Express Senseless Survey

August 11, 2017 8:45 AM
Kevin Karlson/WZLX

It was a Friday so we were expecting a straight to voicemail or hang up really quick but nope. Not this Friday. A woman answered the phone and Kevin convinced her to take the survey.

First Senseless question was were you under the impression that Panda Express served panda? The woman sounded like she’s never heard of it before.

He followed up with communicating with a pod of dolphins which made the woman asked where this was all coming from. She thought it was crazy that Kevin asked if she went to weddings to see the bad tattoos exposed.

She kept questioning Kevin about these questions especially after Kevin asked about the scarves of Johnny Depp and Steven Tyler. She actually lasted a few more questions after that but when Kevin started to rattle off some fake terms, she had enough.

Check it out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live