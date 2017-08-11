The Panda Express Senseless Survey

It was a Friday so we were expecting a straight to voicemail or hang up really quick but nope. Not this Friday. A woman answered the phone and Kevin convinced her to take the survey.

First Senseless question was were you under the impression that Panda Express served panda? The woman sounded like she’s never heard of it before.

He followed up with communicating with a pod of dolphins which made the woman asked where this was all coming from. She thought it was crazy that Kevin asked if she went to weddings to see the bad tattoos exposed.

She kept questioning Kevin about these questions especially after Kevin asked about the scarves of Johnny Depp and Steven Tyler. She actually lasted a few more questions after that but when Kevin started to rattle off some fake terms, she had enough.

Check it out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.