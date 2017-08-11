Kevin Doesn’t Understand “Free Vegetables”

Kevin was out cycling to gear up for his Ride to Defeat ALS trip coming up and saw a table that said “Free Vegetables” which made him turn his head and go check it out. He went back in his car and actually grabbed a couple cucumbers.

He didn’t know if to leave money or not and his wife said he was supposed to leave some. There wasn’t a box out. Kevin seemed confused over the idea. Kevin then thought about it harder and asked if it was a trap to make friends.

Heather said well they should’ve put beer out if that was the case. Pete brought up how when he was driving around and saw a free Styrofoam cooler but didn’t bite. It ended with Heather mentioning a story how people who just eat vegetables are more depressed.

