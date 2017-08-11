Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 11 in Classic Rock History

In 1994 Traffic played Great Woods on its reunion tour. This would be the band’s last tour of the States Currently, what members of the original lineup are still alive?

ANSWER: Steve Winwood and Dave Mason. Both Chris Wood and Jim Capaldi are deceased.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 11th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1966: The Beatles arrived in Chicago to begin their final U.S. tour. John Lennon held a press conference to explain comments that the Beatles were more famous than Jesus Christ which he had made five months before. That statement had drawn much criticism and anger in the U.S.

The Beatles arrived in Chicago to begin their final U.S. tour. John Lennon held a press conference to explain comments that the Beatles were more famous than Jesus Christ which he had made five months before. That statement had drawn much criticism and anger in the U.S. 1968: The Beatles launched their own label, Apple Records, and declared the week of August 11th “National Apple week”. The first discs issued were the Beatles single “Hey Jude” and George Harrison’s movie soundtrack to Wonderwall.

The Beatles launched their own label, Apple Records, and declared the week of August 11th “National Apple week”. The first discs issued were the Beatles single “Hey Jude” and George Harrison’s movie soundtrack to Wonderwall. 1976: Who drummer Keith Moon was hospitalized after collapsing in a Miami hotel. This was the 2nd time that moon was stricken ill during their U.S. tour that year.

Who drummer Keith Moon was hospitalized after collapsing in a Miami hotel. This was the 2nd time that moon was stricken ill during their U.S. tour that year. 1993: Salman Rushdie, author of the controversial book The Satanic Verses, made a surprise appearance onstage at a U2 show in London.

Salman Rushdie, author of the controversial book The Satanic Verses, made a surprise appearance onstage at a U2 show in London. 1998: The Rolling Stones made their concert debut in Moscow, 31 years after being turned down by Soviet officials the first time the Stones petitioned to play there.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…