Where is the “Baby Whale” Guy Now?

Last night on our Birthday Boat Cruise around the harbor, there was talk that the guy from the “Baby Whale” video that went viral and was on Kimmel attended the event. It gave us a chance to replay some of the audio of that video.

Kevin told us that he went up to the guy that sounded like him and recorded him. The audio proved that it wasn’t him. His name was Ralph from Revere.

We are little disappointed but it was cool because he loves the bit that we do everyday but he couldn’t remember it. We played the audio of the two back to back to show how well they sounded.

After some investigating, the “Baby Whale” guy is part of some health insurance campaign and Jackson revealed the audio of him talking about hard times and how rehab has helped him. Of course he went to rehab.

Listen to the guy we thought was the “Baby Whale” guy and where is the real guy now.

