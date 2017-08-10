Metallica Sing Rihanna, Go Grocery Shopping on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Metallica have posted a preview of their Carpool Karaoke episode, and for anyone who thought they don’t have a sense of humor, guess again.

Related: Metallica Play ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in San Francisco for SF Giants

During the sketch, which will debut August 15 on Apple Music and co-stars Billy Eichner as the driver and ringleader, Metallica goof around with as much enthusiasm as they exhibit when they rock out.

In the preview, Metallica start with their rousing hit “Enter Sandman” before Eichner tells them he thinks it would be “fun” if they could sing a “Disney song from ‘The Little Mermaid.’ As “Part of Your World” plays and Eichner starts to sing, bassist Robert Trujillo asks, “Is there a drummer in this band?” Then guitarist Kirk Hammett questions, “But where is the guitar solo” and Trujillo complains, “There’s no bass.” Just as Eichner starts to get annoyed, frontman James Hetfield joins him for the line, “I’ve got whozits and whatzits galore.”

After their little drive, the group enters a grocery store where they recruit a counter worker to sing “Enter Sandman.”

The snippet ends with the full band back in the car and singing along with Rihanna: “We’re beautiful just like diamonds in the sky.”

And that’s just the preview! For metal fans, August 15 can’t come soon enough.