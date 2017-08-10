Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Farmer’s Market Senseless Survey

August 10, 2017 8:00 AM

Kevin rang up the phone and get a hold of a woman but somehow the line went dead or she silently hung up. Kevin rang a new number and another woman picked up the phone. She asked how long the survey would take and then finally agreed.

First senseless question was would you be happy if the characters on Game of Thrones wore nametags so everyone could follow along? She said she didn’t watch the show. Yes, there are people who haven’t watched it including Metalhead Mike.

Kevin followed up with if her FitBit follows her tantrums and does it count the calories she burns when it happens. She couldn’t believe it and had to ask if she said tantrums.

After a few more questions, she asked if it was a joke. She laughed pretty hard when Kevin asked if she was kicked out of a farmers market for wearing deodorant but hung up shortly after.

Take a listen.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live