Farmer’s Market Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up the phone and get a hold of a woman but somehow the line went dead or she silently hung up. Kevin rang a new number and another woman picked up the phone. She asked how long the survey would take and then finally agreed.

First senseless question was would you be happy if the characters on Game of Thrones wore nametags so everyone could follow along? She said she didn’t watch the show. Yes, there are people who haven’t watched it including Metalhead Mike.

Kevin followed up with if her FitBit follows her tantrums and does it count the calories she burns when it happens. She couldn’t believe it and had to ask if she said tantrums.

After a few more questions, she asked if it was a joke. She laughed pretty hard when Kevin asked if she was kicked out of a farmers market for wearing deodorant but hung up shortly after.

Take a listen.

