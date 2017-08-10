Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Cruise Recap: Porn Term or Nautical Term?

August 10, 2017 9:00 AM
Pete decided to have some fun with listeners on our Birthday Boat Cruise last night by playing a game called “Porn Term or Nautical Term” and it came with some funny results.

Pete threw out plenty of terms for everyone to guess including “Spinner”, “Kellick”, “Nipper” and lots more.

The guy he talked to ended up winning the game and gave him a t-shirt.

Kevin then gave Pete a little crap for wearing a nautical hat. Kevin then asked if he had any more terms for the show to play with. Hear how they did along with their reactions.

