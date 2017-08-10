Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 10 in Classic Rock History

In 1981 Tom Petty’s album “Hard Promises” was certified Platinum for sales of a million copies. This happened despite one song being trimmed from the album. That song would reach #3 on its own right. What song?

Tom’s producer persuaded Tom to give his song “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” to Stevie Nicks, which she released as her first solo single with the Heartbreakrers backing her up.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 10th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968: Cream’s Wheels of Fire album hit #1 on the U.S. charts and the Who released “Magic Bus” as a single.

Cream’s Wheels of Fire album hit #1 on the U.S. charts and the Who released “Magic Bus” as a single. 1970: Jim Morrison went on trial in Miami for an indecency charge filed against the singer for allegedly dropping trou onstage at a Doors show 17 months earlier.

Jim Morrison went on trial in Miami for an indecency charge filed against the singer for allegedly dropping trou onstage at a Doors show 17 months earlier. 1972: Paul and Linda McCartney were arrested for drug possession in Sweden. Paul was fined $1000 while Linda paid $200.

Paul and Linda McCartney were arrested for drug possession in Sweden. Paul was fined $1000 while Linda paid $200. 1981: Tom Petty’s Hard Promises album was certified platinum for sales of a million copies.

Tom Petty’s Hard Promises album was certified platinum for sales of a million copies. 1982: Bruce Springsteen attended the wedding of his good friend Southside Johnny Lyon. The boss later played at the reception.

Bruce Springsteen attended the wedding of his good friend Southside Johnny Lyon. The boss later played at the reception. 1985: Michael Jackson paid $47.5 million for ATV Music and Northern Songs to own the copyrights to 251 Beatle songs written by John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Jackson outbid Paul McCartney, who was trying to buy back a good chunk of his own song catalogue.

