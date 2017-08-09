What’s The First You’d Eat After Being Sprung Free From Jail?

Fred Clay was set free yesterday after spending years in prison and the first thing handed to him leaving the courthouse was a steak and cheese sandwich. This had us ask if you spent almost 40 years in jail, what would be the first thing you’d eat?

Fred said he hasn’t a steak and cheese since 1978. They went around the room asking Heather who said she’d go to Dairy Queen and Pete said he’d try something new that would need to be introduced to him. Some convicts did calls us so we dusted off “Let’s Ask A Convinct!” One guy said he went for a T-Bone steak. Kevin then chimed in saying he’d have three specific things. Another guy then said he got a porterhouse steak with a baked potato including broccoli. Kevin then went on to ask how long until he had sex for the first time. Pete read some texts. What would your mouth salivate for?

