Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Journey’s Jonathan Cain Says There Is ‘No Way’ Band Will Break Up

But Neal Schon seems to feel differently. August 9, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jonathan Cain, Journey, Neal Schon, Paula White, Rami Abou-Sabe
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Journey fans concerned about the bands future can rest easy for the time being, as keyboardist Jonathan Cain has attempted to dispell any rumors of the band’s demise.

RELATED: Journey’s Neal Schon Says Band Could Split Over Recent Feud

Speaking with TMZ outside an airport, Cain insisted that the White House photo op with singer Arnel Pineda, bassist Ross Valory, and Cain’s wife would not drive the band apart, despite what founding member Neal Schon has indicated. “No way,” Cain stated emphatically when asked if the band will break up.

Cain’s wife, Paula White-Cain, serves as a spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, hence the White House visit. When Neal Schon heard about the trip, he took to social media – leveling complaints against the band

“Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion,” Schon wrote. “I’ve been here since 1972 and this has always been our belief. This was with intent to exploit the brand and use the name.”

“I haven’t talked to him, I don’t know what his feelings are,” Cain told TMZ. Well, unless Cain has been living under a rock, Schon has made his feelings pretty clear.

Check out the posts below:

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how all of this plays out, but one thing is clear – Cain hasn’t stopped believin’ yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live