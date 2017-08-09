Journey’s Jonathan Cain Says There Is ‘No Way’ Band Will Break Up

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Journey fans concerned about the bands future can rest easy for the time being, as keyboardist Jonathan Cain has attempted to dispell any rumors of the band’s demise.

Speaking with TMZ outside an airport, Cain insisted that the White House photo op with singer Arnel Pineda, bassist Ross Valory, and Cain’s wife would not drive the band apart, despite what founding member Neal Schon has indicated. “No way,” Cain stated emphatically when asked if the band will break up.

Cain’s wife, Paula White-Cain, serves as a spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, hence the White House visit. When Neal Schon heard about the trip, he took to social media – leveling complaints against the band

“Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion,” Schon wrote. “I’ve been here since 1972 and this has always been our belief. This was with intent to exploit the brand and use the name.”

“I haven’t talked to him, I don’t know what his feelings are,” Cain told TMZ. Well, unless Cain has been living under a rock, Schon has made his feelings pretty clear.

Check out the posts below:

How would you feel if u found out that the rest of the band wanted to tour without me? I've always been 100%JRNY and made the right choices —

NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 03, 2017

I will travel to new musical terrain that we never have and encompass everything hits are hits we have a ton twitter.com/ddgsfl/status/… —

NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 04, 2017

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how all of this plays out, but one thing is clear – Cain hasn’t stopped believin’ yet.