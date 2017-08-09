Jackson Talked to Pats Fans At Camp

Jackson spent some extra time at Training Camp for the Pats and Jaguars joint practice to bring us back some audio.

First guy he talked had the name of “Booba Fin” and of course asked if he was more disturbing than Jackson. The name was given to him allegedly by Tom Brady because he claims to be Goodell’s nephew but we all doubt it. Kevin joked if he had a pass to leave his facility and that joke went right over Jackson’s head.

The guys then got into talking about the new planes the Patriots just bought. Pete had some interesting fun facts about the planes.

We then got back to Jackson’s audio and talked to a guy who thought Vince will cry during his retirement press conference. Kevin thought otherwise. The guy Jackson talked to said he cried when Thornton was traded from the Bruins.

Hear the questions Jackson asked from Brady to Belichick to Gronk.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.