Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 9 in Classic Rock History

Jerry Garcia passed away on this day in 1995. When the Dead returned to the site of the group’s last concert for their 50th Anniversary, who was tasked with replacing the irreplaceable Garcia?

Trey Anastasio of Phish

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 9th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1963: The British television program Ready, Steady, Go was first broadcast. The show gave early breaks to Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, the Who and many others.

The British television program Ready, Steady, Go was first broadcast. The show gave early breaks to Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, the Who and many others. 1969: Actress Sharon Tate and four others were victims in a bizarre night of murder. Charles Manson was ultimately charged and found guilty of planning the crimes, although he claimed the Beatles told him to do it through “secret messages” in lyrics on The White album.

Actress Sharon Tate and four others were victims in a bizarre night of murder. Charles Manson was ultimately charged and found guilty of planning the crimes, although he claimed the Beatles told him to do it through “secret messages” in lyrics on The White album. 1995: Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead died in Forest Knolls, California.

Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…