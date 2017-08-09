Another 2nd Try Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a woman named Paige and it went right to her voicemail so he had Jackson ring another number for him today. A guy picked up the phone and decided to give him the OK to take the survey.

First senseless question asked was Have you already consumed your daily fat requirement? The guy said probably. Kevin followed up with if you’d go to a chiropractor whose practice is called welcome back? He said no.

Kevin went on to ask about Boy Scouts and if he’s ever dragged his butt across the carpet after seeing his dog do it? This set off the alarm bells in this guy and started to ask Kevin who he was and why he’d ask a question like that.

Kevin then asked if he ever talked to his furniture after watching Beauty and the Beast. He emphatically said no and even replied this was stupid when he brought up his physique. He finally hung up on Kevin when the internet was brought up.

Hear the last question that made him put the phone down.

