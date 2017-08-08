Pete Talked With His New Weather Crush Kelly Ann Cicalese!

Kelly Ann Cicalese from WCVB joined us this morning after Pete professed that she is his new weather girl crush. Pete told us how he was turned onto Kelly Ann by none other than his own wife. Kelly Ann told us that she’s not a girl for a beauty contest. She was lounging around in gym clothes when she called us.

They tried to compare what Heather did broadcasting the weather filling in for a pregnant woman in a small town. Kevin then brought up their cyber stalking which might’ve creeped her out a bit but she hug in there.

Pete then tried to tell Kelly Ann that the weather women that come on our show do great things like Dylan Dreyer. We then got to the hot button topic of her hatred for mayonnaise. It stems from her grandfather eating lots of it when she was younger.

When then got into nicknames for her because Pete is calling her “Cica-boom” because it sounds like chica.

Hear the whole interview and if she accepted our invitation to the birthday boat cruise.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.