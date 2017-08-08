Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Do Karlson & McKenzie Suffer from Man-O-Pause?

August 8, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, manopause, Pete McKenzie
Photo: Pixabay

Heather wanted to know if Karlson & McKenzie suffer from Man-O-Pause. More specifically Kevin Karlson. She read off the description of the symptoms and they tend to match up with how Kevin goes about his life.

Heather did say Pete suffers from one symptom, which is the need to play golf. Kevin wanted to know if he was a pleasure to be around to which Heather said yes but that could be debated.

Hear the break and let us know if you think you’re going through Man-O-Pause.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live