Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 8 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to The Edge! The guitarist of U2 was the first member of the band to release a solo project (a soundtrack). What was the movie?

ANSWER: “Captive” in 1986

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 8th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

The U2 single “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” reached #1 in the States. 1992: A riot broke out during a Guns N’ Roses and Metallica show at Montreal Stadium, when Metallica’s set was cut short after James Hetfield was injured by pyrotechnics. Then, later the Guns N’ Roses set was also cut short because Axl Rose complained his throat hurt. The crowd overturned cars, smashed windows, set fires, and looted stores.

