Boston Emissions 8/6/17: Oh Sheila, Angus, Future Teens, Birnam Wood, The Runouts + Local Songs of the Week

Coming up on the show: Carissa Johnson, Set Fire, Petty Morals, Field Day, No Small Children and more

Next Sunday: The Rupert Selection!

Local Songs of the Week + 8/6/17

3] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017

eddiejapan.bandcamp.com

2] Blindspot – Voices



1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth

https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

If You Wanna by Test Meat enters Hall of Fame status for its 16 weeks on the Local Songs of the Week! Congratulations.

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 6, 2017

Treat Her Right – I Think She Likes Me

Til Tuesday – Coming Up Close

-requested TT

Til Tuesday – Love In A Vacuum

Til Tuesday – What About Love

Future Teens – Kissing Chemistry

–Weds at O’Brien’s Allston

Angus – I Can Feel It Ending (Show Me The Way)

–Sat, Aug 12 at O’Brien’s Allston

The Rationales – Under the Gun from Upstream

–Sat, Aug 12 The Rationales at Morse Tavern, Natick

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

The Neighborhoods – Prettiest Girl

-request

The Runouts – Static

–Aug 25 at Midway JP with Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog, Baabes

Black Helicopter – And I

–Sat Aug 12 Midway Café, JP – The Modern Voice, Black Helicopter, Wrought Iron Hex, Scuzzy Yeti

Taxpayer – Settle Down Ghost

Await Rescue – Forms of Flight

Oh Sheila live – Kiss/Get Off/Never Take The Place Of Your Man/Purple Rain

–Fri, Aug 11 at ONCE – Boston Rock Opera’s Hereafter Party [Event link]

Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks

The Knock Ups – Dionysius

Emily Grogan – Drag

Gene Dante + The Future Starlets – Girl On Unicycle

Birnam Wood – Triumph of Death

–Mon Aug 7, ONCE Ballroom with Space Cadaver, Ice Tomb

Protean Collective – Dead Ends

–Sat Aug 12, Brighton Music Hall, Allston – Protean Collective with Powerglove, Wilderun

Morphine – Buena

–request