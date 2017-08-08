Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Boston Emissions 8/6/17: Oh Sheila, Angus, Future Teens, Birnam Wood, The Runouts + Local Songs of the Week

Online at @bostonemissions August 8, 2017 7:58 PM
Coming up on the show: Carissa Johnson, Set Fire, Petty Morals, Field Day, No Small Children and more

Next Sunday: The Rupert Selection!

Boston Emissions Sunday Summer Sessions

Local Songs of the Week + 8/6/17

3] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017
eddiejapan.bandcamp.com

2] Blindspot – Voices

1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

If You Wanna by Test Meat enters Hall of Fame status for its 16 weeks on the Local Songs of the Week! Congratulations.

 

 

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 6, 2017

Treat Her Right – I Think She Likes Me

Til Tuesday – Coming Up Close
-requested TT

Til Tuesday – Love In A Vacuum

Til Tuesday – What About Love

Future Teens – Kissing Chemistry
–Weds at O’Brien’s Allston

Angus – I Can Feel It Ending (Show Me The Way)
–Sat, Aug 12 at O’Brien’s Allston

The Rationales – Under the Gun from Upstream
–Sat, Aug 12 The Rationales at Morse Tavern, Natick

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

The Neighborhoods – Prettiest Girl
-request

The Runouts – Static
–Aug 25 at Midway JP with Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog, Baabes

Black Helicopter – And I
–Sat Aug 12 Midway Café, JP – The Modern Voice, Black Helicopter, Wrought Iron Hex, Scuzzy Yeti

Taxpayer – Settle Down Ghost

Await Rescue – Forms of Flight

Oh Sheila live – Kiss/Get Off/Never Take The Place Of Your Man/Purple Rain
–Fri, Aug 11 at ONCE – Boston Rock Opera’s Hereafter Party [Event link]

Thank you to the BRO/OH Sheila crew: Leesa, Emily, Anngelle, Tai, Danielle, Cat, Sue.

Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks

The Knock Ups – Dionysius

Emily Grogan – Drag

Gene Dante + The Future Starlets – Girl On Unicycle

Birnam Wood – Triumph of Death
–Mon Aug 7, ONCE Ballroom with Space Cadaver, Ice Tomb

Protean Collective – Dead Ends
–Sat Aug 12, Brighton Music Hall, Allston – Protean Collective with Powerglove, Wilderun

Morphine – Buena
–request

 

