Boston Emissions 8/6/17: Oh Sheila, Angus, Future Teens, Birnam Wood, The Runouts + Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S
Email Boston Emissions (please read submissions info)
Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr | Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle
_______________________________________________________
Coming up on the show: Carissa Johnson, Set Fire, Petty Morals, Field Day, No Small Children and more
Next Sunday: The Rupert Selection!
Local Songs of the Week + 8/6/17
3] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017
eddiejapan.bandcamp.com
2] Blindspot – Voices
1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth
If You Wanna by Test Meat enters Hall of Fame status for its 16 weeks on the Local Songs of the Week! Congratulations.
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 6, 2017
Treat Her Right – I Think She Likes Me
Til Tuesday – Coming Up Close
-requested TT
Til Tuesday – Love In A Vacuum
Til Tuesday – What About Love
Future Teens – Kissing Chemistry
–Weds at O’Brien’s Allston
Angus – I Can Feel It Ending (Show Me The Way)
–Sat, Aug 12 at O’Brien’s Allston
The Rationales – Under the Gun from Upstream
–Sat, Aug 12 The Rationales at Morse Tavern, Natick
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
The Neighborhoods – Prettiest Girl
-request
The Runouts – Static
–Aug 25 at Midway JP with Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog, Baabes
Black Helicopter – And I
–Sat Aug 12 Midway Café, JP – The Modern Voice, Black Helicopter, Wrought Iron Hex, Scuzzy Yeti
Taxpayer – Settle Down Ghost
Await Rescue – Forms of Flight
Oh Sheila live – Kiss/Get Off/Never Take The Place Of Your Man/Purple Rain
–Fri, Aug 11 at ONCE – Boston Rock Opera’s Hereafter Party [Event link]
Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks
The Knock Ups – Dionysius
Emily Grogan – Drag
Gene Dante + The Future Starlets – Girl On Unicycle
Birnam Wood – Triumph of Death
–Mon Aug 7, ONCE Ballroom with Space Cadaver, Ice Tomb
Protean Collective – Dead Ends
–Sat Aug 12, Brighton Music Hall, Allston – Protean Collective with Powerglove, Wilderun
Morphine – Buena
–request