The Bless You Senseless Survey

After Kevin played audio of a fan that loves the Senseless Survey and asked who he calls, Kevin dedicated to said listener. Then it was time to ring the phone of a not so lucky individual and a guy picked up the phone this morning.

First Senseless question was Can you hardly wait to buy stock in marijuana. The guy said he wasn’t into that so Kevin went on to ask about calculators and therapists. Then it was onto spices that have been in a family and chasing ice cream trucks during the summer.

When Kevin asked about ordering a diet soda, the guy asked what this was all about. Kevin then asked about people not blessing you after you sneeze and Uber food trucks, the guy had enough for staying mostly calm.

The show then discussed about people that don’t say bless you after you sneeze.

