Pete Has a New Weather Girl Crush

Pete lamented that we haven’t talked about the gorgeous weather women the city of Boston has for everyone to watch during their local newscasts.

Pete went down the list of various women and finally got to a weekend girl on WCVB Channel 5. They did talk about how a weekend weather women ended up with a radio DJ and they couldn’t believe.

Kevin thought he might’ve had a chance with Biance De La Garza.

Pete finally got to the woman on WCVB and her name is Kelly Ann Cicalese.

Pete wants to welcome her to Boston even though she’s been here for almost a year now.

What do you think?

