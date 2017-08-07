How Did Kevin Fare Fishing With Heather’s Husband?

Kevin is back unscathed from going fishing with Heather’s husband John while Heather and Kevin’s wife went to Coldplay Friday night.

Kevin started off saying the kids are nice but Heather said you’re about to insult them are you. Kevin went on to say it’s not what he thought it was going to be because he thought it would be just the guys. Kevin did say he had a great evening. Heather warned the kids though that Kevin doesn’t loud noises or horseplay so be on your best behavior.

Kevin said he knew he was in for a long evening when one of the kids commented on a sign he saw and took Kevin to task for the line “Believe It Or Not” while on the boat. After Kevin caught he fish, he was under the impression that they’d stay there to catch more. Nope. The kids then jumped into the water! That meant no more fishing.

Hear Kevin tell the rest of the story including what happened on the way home.

