Sunday Morning Blues: August 6th, 2017

August 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues
(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

Livin’ Easy
Live at Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening
Joe Bonamassa

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
Party of One
George Thorogood

Baby Got Gone
Lay it on Down
Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Dark Was the Night, Cold was the Ground
Revolution Come…Revolution Go
Gov’t Mule

Leave that Dog Alone
Honey for the Biscuit
Tasha Taylor with Samantha Fish

Walking the Dog
The Rolling Stones (1st)
The Rolling Stones

Hound Dog
Hound Dog: The Peacock Recordings
Big Mama Thornton

Gonna Shoot You Right Down (Boom Boom)
Blues, Blues, Blues
Jimmy Rodgers All-stars (Including Robert Plant, Jimmy Page & Eric Clapton!)

Detroit Breakdown
Nightmares…and Other Tales from the Vinyl Jungle
J. Geils Band

Homework
Manifesto
Joe Moss Band

Wonderful Woman
Chuck
Chuck Berry with Chuck Berry Jr. and Charles Berry III

Slippin’ an’ a-slidin’ Medley
Live: The Grog Sessions 1997
Parker Wheeler with Toni Lynn Washington

Don’t Trust a Woman (in a Black Cadillac)
Nitrio Burnin’ Funny Daddy
Brian Setzer

Pink Cadillac
Last Man Standing: The Duets
Jerry Lee Lewis with Bruce Springsteen

Arrested for Driving While Blind
Tejas
ZZ Top

Two Lane Blacktop Revisited
Boom Town
Victor Wainwright & the Wildroots

Keep on Growing
Live from the Fox Oakland
Tedeschi-Trucks Band

Anyday
Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs
Derek and the Dominos

Can’t Take it with You
Strange Dreams
Savoy Brown

