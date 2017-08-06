Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 6 in Classic Rock History

Guns n’ Roses debut “Appetite for Destruction” went to #1 on the U.S. album sales chart on this day in 1988, 57 weeks after its release. How many other #1 albums would they subsequently have?

One other: “Use Your Illusion 2”

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1970: Janis Joplin, Steppenwolf, Paul Simon and others played at an anti war festival held at Shea Stadium.

1981: Stevie Nicks released her first solo LP Bella Donna.

1982: Pink Floyd's $10 million movie version of The Wall premiered in New York City. The film starred Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats.

1982: Sting released his first solo single "Spread a Little Happiness". The song came from the movie Brimstone and Treacle in which Sting starred.

1989: U2 bassist Adam Clayton was busted for pot possession in Dublin.

1996: The soundtrack for the film She's The One by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers was released.

