Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 5 in Classic Rock History

Aerosmith played night #2 at the Centrum in Worcester on its “Back in the Saddle” tour which reunited Joe Perry and Brad Whitford with the band. What guitar players had taken their place for one album in ’82?

Jimmy Crespo and Rick Dufay

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: Pink Floyd released its groundbreaking 1st album, Piper at the Gates of Dawn. The group’s co-founder and original guitarist Syd Barret wrote most of the record.

1972: The Moody Blues' "Nights in White Satin" was re-released and became a hit single again. The song originally came out in '67 on the Days of Future Passed album.

1981: The Moody Blues were back, topping the U.S. album charts with Long Distance Voyager.

1983: David Crosby was sentenced to five years imprisonment for cocaine possession. He also received a three-year sentence for possession of firearms, but was released after a few months behind bars. Crosby spent the rest of his time on probation in California.

1992: Drummer Jeff Porcaro died of cardiac arrest at age 38. The co-founder of Toto was spraying insecticide in his yard and developed an allergic reaction that triggered the heart attack.

1994: Billy Idol entered a hospital after overdosing.

2004: Cincinnati, Ohio's city council lifted a 25-year ban on festival seating at concerts. The ban was implemented in 1979, after eleven people were crushed at a general admission show by the Who.

