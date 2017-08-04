Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Was Kevin and Jackson’s Treasure A Pleasure?

August 4, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Jackson, Kevin Karlson, metal detector, Treasure, treasure hunt
Photo: Pixabay

About two weeks ago now, Kevin and Jackson made a little challenge for each other to use their metal detectors and come back with something of value. They would go head to head to find out who is the better treasure hunter.

First up was Jackson who fumbled with his metal detector and came across a nail but kept searching for a bigger find. Turns out that the only thing he could find of a value was….a bottle cap!

Kevin then played back the audio of his treasure hunting and of course, it was filled with huffing, puffing and complaining about bugs. His metal detector was going off but eventually he landed on a metal object that looked like a keyhole saw of sorts.

Kevin claimed to be the victor but are they really?

Hear their junk hunting in its entirety.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

