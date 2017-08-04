The Okey Dokey Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a woman that agreed to take the Survey on the condition it would be quick. Well we know how that goes.

The first senseless question was Have you ever said “Okey Dokey Arti-Chokey?” which needed repeating and the woman thought it was joke. She didn’t know what Kevin was talking about when asked if she remains to be silent when asked.

She also exclaimed that she didn’t own one when asked who will get her George Foreman grill in her will. She grew increasingly irritated.

When Kevin brought up fat rolls and facial expressions, that was it and she hung up.

