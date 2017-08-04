Kevin Karlson Asks “How Old Do You Think You Are?”

In honor of Tom Brady turning 40 yesterday, Kevin was at an appearance at Luke’s Liquors and asked people how old do they think they looked.

Kevin was honest with them and he thought he was doing them a favor. Heather questioned that thought. Kevin asked her what she thought she looked like. Then it was Pete’s turn.

K&M thought Heather looked younger while Pete thought he looked older because he’s got received discounts already for being old.

We then launched into the audio of Kevin asking people at his appearance. It ranged from young and old men and women listeners and you’ll have to listen to their reaction to Kevin’s honest age appearance.

Take a listen and then try it for yourself.

