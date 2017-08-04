Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 4 in Classic Rock History

In 1979 Led Zeppelin played its first English concert in three years when the band performed at the massive Knebworth Festival. What song did they open with?

“The Song Remains the Same”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970: Jim Morrison was charged with public drunkenness after he fell asleep on an elderly woman’s porch in Los Angeles.

1975: Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, his wife, and two children were seriously injured in an auto accident while vacationing in Greece. Soon after, Plant recorded some of the lyrics for the “Presence” album while still in a wheelchair.

1979: A tribute concert took place at the Los Angeles Forum to honor the late Lowell George of Little Feat. Performers at the musical wake included Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt.

1984: Phil Collins married Jill Tavelman. Collins, Eric Clapton, and Robert Plant performed at the wedding reception. The couple has since divorced.

Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…

1971: The Who played the Music Hall.

1973: Mott the Hoople was at the Orpheum.

1979: The Kinks rocked the Cape Cod Coliseum.

1995: The Allman Brothers made the annual summer trek to Great Woods.