Who Is That Senseless Survey

After a ring, a man picked up the phone and is probably regretting rushing to his phone after what transpired in this Survey.

Kevin started off asking if half of parenting is catching your kids in mid air before they hit a wall, they man agreed kind of and Kevin followed up with you’re more of a heart murmur than a heart throb. The man replied with why are you asking that?

After a question about his girlfriend, men’s underwear and his favorite ride at Disney, he was starting to get frustrated. When he was asked about Rhode Island being a big amusement park, he wanted to know what this had to do with anything.

After Kevin asked a question about Walmart, you could hear someone in the background yelling and took the phone over but Kevin asked for the head of the household to come back on the phone. The guy got even more heated when Kevin brought up drag queens.

You have to listen to this one.

