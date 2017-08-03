What Will Happen To Tom Brady When He Turns 40? Pete Tries to Find Out!

Pete was out and about last night while waiting for the Red Sox to call the game for the rain, he talked to some people on the street about Tom Brady turning 40.

The first guy Pete ran into, he asked him if remembers when he turned 40. He said he didn’t and started to list all the things that happen when you turn 40.

The next group of people Pete talked to had a picture of themselves younger and gave them a ribbing for what they look like. They compared TB12 to Benjamin Button.

Kevin then brought up you are what you eat…Kevin said he wouldn’t because….well…he likes food. After pointing out some mistakes in his speech, we went into some other audio of what happens when you turn 40 and this guy had some interesting comments.

Listen to find out what he said along with making fun of Pete.

