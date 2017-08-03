Watch John Mayer Cover ‘Friend Of The Devil’ For Jerry Garcia’s Birthday

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Honoring the late, great Jerry Garcia, John Mayer delivered an intimate piano rendition of “Friend of the Devil” to close out his show in Phoenix on Tuesday night (Aug. 1).

Typically ending each show of his The Search For Everything tour with a solo version of the James Taylor-esque “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me,” Mayer instead closed out the night at Talking Stick Resort Arena with a tribute to Jerry Garcia, the musician he’s stood in for on the past two Dead & Company tours.

Jerry Garcia would have been 75 on Tuesday, so without much fanfare, Mayer rolled into a stripped-down piano version of the Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil.” Off 1970’s American Beauty, “Friend” has become arguably the Dead’s most well-known song outside of the hardcore fanbase.

Watch Mayer’s stirring performance below.