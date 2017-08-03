‘Super Troopers 2’ Is A Wrap, Release Date Coming Soon

By Rami Abou-Sabe

News broke Wednesday (Aug. 2) that the guys of Broken Lizard have finished post-production on Super Troopers 2! The follow-up to the 2001 cult comedy will bring back all five of your favorite Vermont staties, but a release date is still pending.

RELATED: Daniel Craig Will Return As James Bond In 2019

“Fox Searchlight has reviewed the finished product and will soon inform us of the plan,” wrote Kevin Heffernan, who played the inept radio dispatcher Favra in the original. “When we have the release date you will be the first to know. That’s when trailers, posters, and all the promo materials will launch.”

The original Troopers kick-started Broken Lizard’s career, and taught the rest of us that a “liter o’ cola” is actually French for “GIVE ME SOME F***ING COLA.” It’s safe to say that a trailer would be really great right about meow.