Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 3 in Classic Rock History

Bad Company’s self-titled first album went to #1 on this day in 1974. Both singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke joined after their group Free disbanded. Mick Ralphs performed previously in Mott the Hoople while bassist Boz Burrell had played bass and sang in what notable English outfit?

King Crimson

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 3rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Tony Bennett & James Hetfield of Metallica

Tony Bennett & James Hetfield of Metallica 1968 : The Doors got to #1 with the single “Hello I Love You.”

: The Doors got to #1 with the single “Hello I Love You.” 1971 : Paul McCartney announced the formation of his new band Wings which included wife Linda and Denny Laine, an original member of The Moody Blues.

: Paul McCartney announced the formation of his new band Wings which included wife Linda and Denny Laine, an original member of The Moody Blues. 1974 : Guitar player Jeff Baxter quit Steely Dan and proceeded to join The Doobie Brothers.

: Guitar player Jeff Baxter quit Steely Dan and proceeded to join The Doobie Brothers. 1986 : Mandy Smith, a 16-year old model told British paper News of the World that she had been involved with Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman (a much older gentleman) for two and a half years. They married when she turned 19, but divorced 17 months later.

: Mandy Smith, a 16-year old model told British paper News of the World that she had been involved with Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman (a much older gentleman) for two and a half years. They married when she turned 19, but divorced 17 months later. 2002 : Bob Dylan made his first appearance at the Newport Folk Festival since his legendary 1965 performance during which folk purists boo’ed him for playing an electric set.

: Bob Dylan made his first appearance at the Newport Folk Festival since his legendary 1965 performance during which folk purists boo’ed him for playing an electric set. 2004: A proposed reunion tour by Traffic was scrubbed because drummer Jim Capaldi was ill. While at the time he said he was suffering from a stomach ailment, he actually had cancer and died in January 2005.

