Would You Diet like TB12 For the G.O.A.T.’s Birthday?

Kevin went over various topics regarding the Patriots from the scuffle between two players, Belichick throwing a pad at Tom Brady and that awful statue of TB12 in a Boston wax museum.

Then the topic of his birthday came up and we played back some audio of his comments about playing in his 40’s along with what Giselle thinks. Pete then went back to the why is it hard to recreate Brady’s face between the sketch artist in court and now the wax figure.

Back to Brady’s birthday, Gronk thinks Tom is aging like a fine wine. Kevin asked some people if they would go on a special diet for Tom Brady’s birthday. Some said if Tom Brady asked them, possibly but when it came down to it, they probably wouldn’t because it would be 80 percent vegetables.

