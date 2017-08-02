Wiping Your Eyebrows Senseless Survey

After one straight to voicemail phone call, Kevin redialed the phone with a random number and got a hold of a woman for this edition of the survey.

The first senseless question was if you go out on a limb, would the branch snap? She couldn’t follow. I guess she’s too young for Back to the Future.

Anyways, Kevin then asked who is the summer crybaby in her family. She asked if it was a real question and it doesn’t feel like a relevant question.

You can hear the irritation grow in her soft spoken voice over the next couple questions and hung up when he asked if she’s accidentally wiped off her eyebrows while wiping away her tears.

