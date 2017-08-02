New Eric Clapton Documentary Coming Next Year

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The latest documentary about Eric Clapton, Life in 12 Bars, will debut at the Toronto Film Festivalshowtime in September before making a jump to Showtime next year.

RELATED: Eric Clapton Jams With Gary Clark Jr. And Jimmie Vaughan

The film will chronicle Clapton’s rise as a member of the Yardbirds and John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, his projects with Cream and Blind Faith, and his storied solo career.

Directed by Oscar winner Lili Fini Zanuck, who produced the 1989 classic Driving Miss Daisy, the documentary will feature extensive interviews with Slowhand himself.

In addition to one-on-one interviews with Clapton, the film will pull from the musician’s personal collection of archived concert footage to bring conversations with B.B. King, George Harrison, and Jimi Hendrix to the public for the first time.