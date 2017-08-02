K&M Talk To Kate Merrill About Her Hubby Joining the B’s

Earlier this year, we talked to WBZ’s Kate Merrill about her husband being the goalie coach for the New York Islanders and that she was rooting against them in the playoffs just so he could be home.

We played some flashback audio of that chat and then got an update on what team he’s helping out now. Turns out, the Boston Bruin have hired him!

Kate could not be happier since he can do everything around the house she’s been bugging him to do. There is the notion though that all goalies are quirky and her husband is no exception.

Pete wants to go play golf with him before the season starts and Kate says that would be cool. Of course, Kevin had to ask a question that might ruin the relationship we have with Kate. Hear the interview to find out what that question was.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.