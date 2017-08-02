Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 2 in Classic Rock History

August 2, 2017 1:00 AM
Three members of the rock musical group Yes perform on the stage of New York's Madison Square Garden to a sold-out concert, Aug. 5, 1977. From left are Steve Howe, Jon Anderson and Chris Squire. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

On this night in 2002 Yes was at the Tweeter Center and on Thursday night the band plays the Lynn Auditorium. Although Steve Howe is the most famous guitarist from Yes, who was the ax-man who co-founded the band?

ANSWER: Peter Banks

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1975: The Eagles hit #1 with the single “One of These Nights”.
  • 1979: Gilda Radnor: Live from New York City opened on Broadway. Paul Schaffer was the musical director and the show also featured father Guido Sarducci.
  • 1987: Billy Joel performed a concert in Leningrad. Audience members carried Joel around the hall on their shoulders at the end of the show.
  • 2003: Kiss and Aerosmith launched their co-headlining tour in Hartford.
  • 2004: Bono sang at the funeral service for Susan Buffett, the late wife of billionaire Warren Buffett.
  • 2005: A collaboration North American tour of three members of Yes, playing in separate solo bands, was canceled. Last minute immigration issues forced Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White to stay home in England.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1978: Crosby, Stills, & Nash played the Boston Garden.
  • 2002: Yes was at the Tweeter Center.
