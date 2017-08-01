Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Where’s Your Perfect Place To Die?

August 1, 2017 8:30 AM
Photo: Pixabay

An NFL Rookie talked about his perfect place to die and he said it would be on the field because he’s so passionate about football. We put that question out to the listeners via calls and text.

We got answers ranging from Hawaii to President Trump’s wife to being a mega yacht.  Pete brought up his mom while Heather said she would like to die while she was dreaming. Kevin thinks radio DJ’s would die either by a heart attack or diabetes.

Pete read off some texts before one caller resonated with K&M when he said his perfect place to die would be with a full belly face down in a bowl full of pasta. Of course, we got the sweetheart that said his wife. Take a listen to hear the rest of the answers the listeners had for us.

